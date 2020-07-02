See All Plastic Surgeons in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Istanbul Universitys Medical School-M.D. and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Karaca works at Aesthetika Nova in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Birmingham, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetika Nova
    40950 Woodward Ave Ste 303, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 642-1020
  2. 2
    Ahmet R. Karaca, MD Birmingham Plastic Surgery
    250 N Old Woodward Ave Ste 250, Birmingham, MI 48009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 642-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 02, 2020
Dr. Karaca is wonderful. During my consultation, he took his time and was so informative, professional, not pushy at all. I had my surgery today and couldn't be happier. I would recommend him to anyone, family, friend or stranger. He is a skilled surgeon and awesome human being. He even gives you his personal cell number to call him anytime if you have a question. Who does that??
Paula — Jul 02, 2020
Photo: Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD
About Dr. Ahmet Karaca, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Turkish
NPI Number
  • 1134225287
Education & Certifications

  • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-Wayne State University Hospitals
Internship
  • General Surgery-Grace Hospital, Detroit, Mi
Medical Education
  • Istanbul Universitys Medical School-M.D.
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
