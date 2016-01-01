See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Gurbuz works at Meritas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520B, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gurbuz?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gurbuz to family and friends

    Dr. Gurbuz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gurbuz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD.

    About Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1154536407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
    • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
    • Trinity Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurbuz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurbuz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurbuz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurbuz works at Meritas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Gurbuz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurbuz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurbuz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurbuz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurbuz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.