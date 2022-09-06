Dr. Ahmet Ergin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ergin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmet Ergin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmet Ergin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Marmara University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Ergin works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Endocrinology1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 307, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 264-4813Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ergin?
First visit.
About Dr. Ahmet Ergin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Turkish
- 1023247111
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Found|Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
- Cleveland Clinic Fairview|Fairview Hospital-Cleveland Clinic Healthcare System
- Marmara University Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ergin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ergin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ergin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ergin works at
Dr. Ergin has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ergin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ergin speaks Turkish.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Ergin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ergin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ergin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ergin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.