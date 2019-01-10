See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Uludag and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh.

Dr. Dervish works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Baycare Medical Center Clinic
    2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dervish?

    Jan 10, 2019
    Dr. Dervish was incredibly professional and very understanding. I have been struggling with severe back pain for quite some time now. The pain was debilitating, and it was struggle even going to work. He listened to all my concerns and provided me with the pain relief I had been seeking. I have never been disappointed with his care. I would recommend to everyone!
    Appleton, WI — Jan 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dervish to family and friends

    Dr. Dervish's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dervish

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD.

    About Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104854462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ege University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Uludag
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dervish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dervish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dervish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dervish works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Dervish’s profile.

    Dr. Dervish has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dervish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dervish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dervish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dervish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dervish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ahmet Dervish, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.