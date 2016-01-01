Overview

Dr. Ahmer Qarni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They completed their residency with University Of Buffalo



Dr. Qarni works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.