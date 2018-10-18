Dr. Farooq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmer Farooq, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmer Farooq, DO is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Farooq works at
Locations
1
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-5100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
L M P G - Urology3231 Euclid Ave Ste 403, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 783-0700
3
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
4
Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farooq is an excellent clinician and diagnostician who clearly cares about his patients and listens to their concerns. It's a remarkable combination and I'd recommend him to anyone who requires his services.
About Dr. Ahmer Farooq, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1326201666
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farooq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooq has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.