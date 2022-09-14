Overview

Dr. Ahmed Zakari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat|Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and AdventHealth East Orlando.



Dr. Zakari works at Adventhealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

