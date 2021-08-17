Overview

Dr. Ahmed Yousry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Yousry works at BHMG in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

