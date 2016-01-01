Dr. Ahmed Virani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Virani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Virani, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Dr. Virani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Lung Specialists - South2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Virani?
About Dr. Ahmed Virani, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1881081941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virani works at
Dr. Virani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.