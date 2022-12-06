Dr. Ahmed Sufyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sufyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Sufyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Sufyan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Mclaren Greater Lansing401 W Greenlawn Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-6000
Office1500 Abbot Rd Ste 400, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Sufyan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1710148002
Education & Certifications
- Williams Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, Albany Medical College
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana U Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
