Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Soliman works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.