Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD
Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Common Drive1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 221-6243
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ahmed Soliman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soliman speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
