Overview

Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Shoukry works at North Texas Podiatry in Euless, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.