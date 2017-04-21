Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoukry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM
Dr. Ahmed Shoukry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
North Texas Podiatry Associates401 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 283-5151Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was very satisfied with my visit. Doctor Shoukry was very knowledgeable, caring and provided the best advice. He listens well and asked the right questions. Thanks to Dr. Shoukry, he diagnosed my problem. Prior to my visit, I've seen three podiatrists and he's the only one who has made sense of my situation.
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104264456
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Cairo University School of Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
