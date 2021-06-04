Dr. Shokry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Shokry, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Shokry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Shokry works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amida Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just saw him once so far, but he seems great. Took lots of time, no shortcuts, respectful, friendly, caring.
About Dr. Ahmed Shokry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1750812087
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shokry accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shokry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shokry speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokry.
