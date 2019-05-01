Overview

Dr. Ahmed Shatla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus.



Dr. Shatla works at Dr. Ahmed Shatla in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.