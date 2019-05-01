Dr. Ahmed Shatla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Shatla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Shatla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus.
Dr. Shatla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A Shatla Neurology LLC210 Old Campion Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 266-2078
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shatla?
I am currently a patient of Dr. Shatla and he is by far an amazing doctor. I never feel rushed with him, he always listens and puts me on the medication that I even suggest might help. He is so nice and always has a smile on his face. His front office staff is always funny and delightful!
About Dr. Ahmed Shatla, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558351601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shatla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shatla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shatla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shatla works at
Dr. Shatla has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shatla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shatla speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shatla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shatla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.