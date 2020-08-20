Overview

Dr. Ahmed Sawas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sawas works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.