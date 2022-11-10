- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- LA
- Shreveport
- Dr. Ahmed Salem, MD
Dr. Ahmed Salem, MD
Internal Medicine
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Salem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Salem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Locations
-
1
WK Internal Medicine Specialists8001 Youree Dr Ste 720, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Search for conditions or procedures.
Condition or procedure Treatment Frequency
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
Allergic Reactions to Medications
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergies
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Insufficiency
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Biceps Tendinitis
Birth Control
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Bradycardia
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Constipation
Chronic Cough
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Diarrhea
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cirrhosis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Colitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Cryptococcosis
Cystitis
Cytomegalovirus Infection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Education
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetes Management
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer
Diabetic Foot Conditions
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diarrhea
Difficulty Passing Urine
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Elbow Bursitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Embolism
Emphysema
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Erythema Multiforme
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
First Degree Heart Block
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Giardiasis
Goiter
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperthyroidism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infection Management
Infections
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Influenza Prevention
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Lactose Intolerance
Leukocytosis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Low Back Pain
Major Depressive Disorder
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Sexual Conditions
Maternal Anemia
Meningitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Muscle Diseases
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Myasthenia Gravis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Mycosis Fungoides
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Occupational Asthma
Oropharyngeal and Esophageal Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Osteomyelitis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Paracentesis
Pelvic Exams
Peptic Ulcer
Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pneumonia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pruritus
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Psychiatric Diseases
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Roundworm
Runner's Knee
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sepsis
Septic Shock
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Disorders
Smoke Inhalation
Snoring
Sore Throat
Staph Infection
Stitches
Stomach Diseases
Strep Throat
Stress
Stroke
Syphilis Infections
Tachycardia
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Unstable Angina
Upper Back Pain
Urethritis
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vasculitis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
Wound Infection
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne
- View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Asthma
- View other providers who treat Allergic Asthma
Allergic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Allergic Disorders
Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Food
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
Allergic Reactions to Medications
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Medications
Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergies
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Arterial Insufficiency
Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Adults
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Biceps Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Biceps Tendinitis
Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
- View other providers who treat Blood Pressure Management
Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Bradycardia
Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Constipation
- View other providers who treat Chronic Constipation
Chronic Cough
- View other providers who treat Chronic Cough
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diarrhea
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
Colitis
- View other providers who treat Colitis
Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
Constipation
- View other providers who treat Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
- View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
Cryptococcosis
- View other providers who treat Cryptococcosis
Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Cystitis
Cytomegalovirus Infection
- View other providers who treat Cytomegalovirus Infection
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Education
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Education
Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Management
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer
Diabetic Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Foot Conditions
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dialysis Access Procedures
- View other providers who treat Dialysis Access Procedures
Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty Passing Urine
- View other providers who treat Difficulty Passing Urine
Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy
Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Embolism
- View other providers who treat Embolism
Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Erectile Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction
Erythema Multiforme
- View other providers who treat Erythema Multiforme
Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever
First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
Goiter
- View other providers who treat Goiter
Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
- View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
Headache
- View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
- View other providers who treat Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection
Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
Infection Management
- View other providers who treat Infection Management
Infections
- View other providers who treat Infections
Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
Influenza Prevention
- View other providers who treat Influenza Prevention
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Chronic
Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
Lice
- View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
Male Sexual Conditions
- View other providers who treat Male Sexual Conditions
Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Diseases
- View other providers who treat Muscle Diseases
Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
- View other providers who treat Obesity Counseling
Occupational Asthma
- View other providers who treat Occupational Asthma
Oropharyngeal and Esophageal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Oropharyngeal and Esophageal Disorders
Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
Osteomyelitis
- View other providers who treat Osteomyelitis
Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
- View other providers who treat Overweight
Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
Paracentesis
- View other providers who treat Paracentesis
Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
- View other providers who treat Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
Pruritus
- View other providers who treat Pruritus
Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
Psychiatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Diseases
Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
Rash
- View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
- View other providers who treat Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Roundworm
- View other providers who treat Roundworm
Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
Salmonella Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Salmonella Food Poisoning
Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
Scabies
- View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica
- View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Keratosis
Second Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
Septic Shock
- View other providers who treat Septic Shock
Sexual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
Smoke Inhalation
- View other providers who treat Smoke Inhalation
Snoring
- View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat
- View other providers who treat Sore Throat
Staph Infection
- View other providers who treat Staph Infection
Stitches
- View other providers who treat Stitches
Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
Stress
- View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke
- View other providers who treat Stroke
Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tachycardia
Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
Urethritis
- View other providers who treat Urethritis
Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin K Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Infection
- View other providers who treat Wound Infection
Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review
How was your appointment with Dr. Salem?
Nov 10, 2022
Excellent people skills and very thorough exam.