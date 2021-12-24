Dr. Ahmed Saleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Saleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmed Saleem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Saleem works at
-
1
Olde Towne Medical Care317 E Diamond Ave Ste C, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (240) 246-1111Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleem?
I just read a negative comment for Drs. Saleem, based on: rushed appointment, no detailed explanations... By all means you are confused, deeply. Maybe you got into the Marines office next door. Drs. Saleem, they may not be perfect, of course, but no doubt their insignia is lengthy attention, ultra detailed explanations and an absolutely unusual human care value.
About Dr. Ahmed Saleem, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1972675007
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleem works at
Dr. Saleem speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.