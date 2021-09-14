Overview

Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD is a Pulmonologist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Raza works at Baylor Scott And White Dallas Diagnostic Association Garland in Garland, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.