Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD is a Pulmonologist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
DDA Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 300, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-2000Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 5220 W University Dr Ste 250, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raza is a very thorough and compassionate doctor. My experience with him and his staff has always been completely positive.
About Dr. Ahmed Raza, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.