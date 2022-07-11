Dr. Ahmed Raslan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Raslan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Raslan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
University Andrology Lab LLC3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-4314
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Raslan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356550206
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raslan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raslan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raslan has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raslan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Raslan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raslan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raslan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raslan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.