See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland

Dr. Osman works at Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Margate, FL, Plantation, FL and Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists
    1841 NE 45TH ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 678-9531
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists
    2825 N State Road 7 Ste 303, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 678-9531
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists
    350 NW 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 678-9531
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Florida Heart Rhythm Specialists
    4900 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 309, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 678-9531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Right-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Tachyarrhythmia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Paroxysmal Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Osman?

    Mar 29, 2022
    Truth is most times patients see the physicians after the procedure but rarely recall due to having had anesthesia. Families if requested before are always called and given updates. It is not unusual for team members like nurse practitioners and physician assistants to see patients after any procedure as the physician continues operating on other patients. Please note that it is always a team approach; nurse practitioners and physician assistants are always in constant communication with the Surgeons before and during patient visits. The team approach allows the physician to care for more sick patients and simultaneously be of excellent service to his current patients. Please understand this.
    Anonymous — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Osman to family and friends

    Dr. Osman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Osman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD.

    About Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104815943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Norwalk Hospital/Yale University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cairo University Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Kasr-El-Aini Med Sch
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Osman speaks Arabic, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ahmed Osman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.