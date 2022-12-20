Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ.
Dr. Nasser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Center535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 702-0477
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasser?
I went to Dr. Nasser to have an angioma removed from my nose. Other doctors told me it would be big scarring and not worth the procedure. I went to him and he said the exact opposite. I got the procedure done and I have barely any scarring. I recommend going to him especially if it’s for your face because he makes sure that you are happy with the results and is extremely delicate to ensure minimal scarring. Him and his amazing team make it a very comfortable experience for you!
About Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1073757167
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nasser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasser works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.