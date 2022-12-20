See All Plastic Surgeons in Shrewsbury, NJ
Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. 

Dr. Nasser works at The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Plastic Surgery Center
    535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 702-0477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073757167
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ahmed Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nasser works at The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nasser’s profile.

56 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

