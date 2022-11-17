See All Psychiatrists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD

Psychiatry
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Mohamed works at Barbara Lubin in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ahmed Mohamed MD LLC
    412 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 522-4155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr always makes time for me, listens to progress or set backs I am experiencing.
    Gary F. — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1750420626
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohamed works at Barbara Lubin in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mohamed’s profile.

    Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

