Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Mohamed works at Barbara Lubin in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.