Overview

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mohamed works at New Horizon Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.