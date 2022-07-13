Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meleis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Meleis works at
Locations
Albany Medical Center - Comprehensive Spine and Pain Center391 Myrtle Ave Ste 1B, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 264-2225Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Albany Medical Center - Saratoga Springs377 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 264-0880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meleis?
He is polite, informative and Interested in his patient care. I would and have recommended a few people to call his office for him for neurological evaluations etc. amazing bedside manners and has great staff as well, Stacey the receptionist and Karen his nurse!!! All excellent
About Dr. Ahmed Meleis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgical Oncology - M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Neurological Surgery - Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
- Princeton Unversity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meleis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meleis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meleis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meleis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meleis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meleis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meleis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.