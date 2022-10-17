Overview

Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Mekkawy works at AHMED A MEKKAWY MD in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Wheezing and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.