Dr. Mekkawy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Mekkawy works at
Locations
1
Ahmed Mekkawy M.d. P.A.925 Clifton Ave Ste 101, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 778-5070
2
Saint Mary's Passaic LLC350 Boulevard, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 365-4648
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first consultation with Dr. Mekkawy related to a chronic issue. My appointment was as scheduled, and it did not go unnoticed that the waiting area and examination areas were nice and clean. After answering questions about my condition and sharing some medical history, Dr. Mekkawy was able to provide relevant insight and viable options for my recovery. More importantly, it appears that he listens to his patients and gives clear responses. It was also great to interact with Ms. Cindy and other office staff who made my visit feel welcoming.
About Dr. Ahmed Mekkawy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1033181680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
