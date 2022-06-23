Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Mahmoud works at
Locations
-
1
Akmakjian Spine & General Orthopaedics Center7300 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 355-7519
-
2
EmCare4500 Brockton Ave Ste 319, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 289-5663
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Riverside Community Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmoud?
Dr Mahmoud saved my life after a car accident in 2017 ct scan we’re showing nothing was wrong but blood work was off the charts I could feel lots of pain in my stomach and no amount of pain meds were working he kept coming in to check on me and seen I was not comfortable and had an urge to go #2 but couldn’t he made the decision to open me up to find out a piece of my intestine had died and removed that piece and I had to have an osteomy I had 3 hours or I would have died thank you so much from the bottom of my heart
About Dr. Ahmed Mahmoud, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1114940038
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Ain Shams University
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmoud accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud works at
Dr. Mahmoud speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.