Overview

Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Khan works at Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc. in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.