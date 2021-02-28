See All Neurosurgeons in New Britain, CT
Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (34)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Khan works at Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc. in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.
    1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 225-1227
  2. 2
    Main Office
    40 Hart St Ste A3, New Britain, CT 06052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 225-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 28, 2021
    Dr Khan has done two spinal surgeries on me, he has helped me get my life back! I found the office staff to be professional yet caring, and I had no issues getting prescriptions filled or getting my tens unit.
    Donna — Feb 28, 2021
    About Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851378772
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.