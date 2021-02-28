Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 225-1227
Main Office40 Hart St Ste A3, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 225-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan has done two spinal surgeries on me, he has helped me get my life back! I found the office staff to be professional yet caring, and I had no issues getting prescriptions filled or getting my tens unit.
About Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851378772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
