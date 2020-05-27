Overview

Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Cardiology Consultants of Johnson City in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.