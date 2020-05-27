See All Interventional Cardiologists in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Cardiology Consultants of Johnson City in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiology Consultants of Johnson City
    311 Princeton Rd Ste 7, Johnson City, TN 37601 (423) 282-3377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franklin Woods Community Hospital
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Johnson County Community Hospital
  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 27, 2020
    After I was missed diagnosed by other Drs. Who wrote me off to getting older I'm 66 and back issues. He took me on. He took serious my words that something is not right. I told him I'm getting lightheaded. Winded and falling for no reason. And it's all new. With no other conditions. He didn't wait around. Put me in hosp. Did a Cath in my arm up to my heart and found 1 artery that was 99 percent blocked. He put a stint in. Said I'm fortunate to be alive and made it this far. He since put a pacemaker in me. I call him golden fingers Dr Khan. Ps he is very quiet but caring. He's incredible. Mike of e . Tn
    About Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    49 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
    1639165277
    Education & Certifications

    U Okla
    E Tn University J H Quillen College Med
    Coll Med-E Tenn St U
    Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
