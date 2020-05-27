Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Johnson City311 Princeton Rd Ste 7, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-3377
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnson County Community Hospital
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After I was missed diagnosed by other Drs. Who wrote me off to getting older I'm 66 and back issues. He took me on. He took serious my words that something is not right. I told him I'm getting lightheaded. Winded and falling for no reason. And it's all new. With no other conditions. He didn't wait around. Put me in hosp. Did a Cath in my arm up to my heart and found 1 artery that was 99 percent blocked. He put a stint in. Said I'm fortunate to be alive and made it this far. He since put a pacemaker in me. I call him golden fingers Dr Khan. Ps he is very quiet but caring. He's incredible. Mike of e . Tn
About Dr. Ahmed Khan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1639165277
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- E Tn University J H Quillen College Med
- Coll Med-E Tenn St U
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
