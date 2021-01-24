Dr. Ahmed Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Khalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Khalil, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8906 135th St Ste 2T, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-7110
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good and caring. Mom loves him. Very thorough
About Dr. Ahmed Khalil, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
