Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Va Cboc6098 Debra Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 893-6500
-
2
Phoenix Health PLLC7011 Shallowford Rd Ste 104, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 208-8099
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
Intelligent, great listener, great analysis of conditions, highly educated with degrees from Cairo, Egypt and Nashville, TN in neuroscience and psychiatry. Recommend for any patient truly trying to get to the core issues of any condition. An interesting fact is Doctor Ibrahim can speak 3 languages: his native language, German and English.
About Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic and German
- 1407188626
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- Cairo University School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic and German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.