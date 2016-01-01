Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Habib, MD
Dr. Ahmed Habib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coshocton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.
Coshocton Regional Medical Center Womens Health Center311 S 15th St Ste 101, Coshocton, OH 43812 Directions (740) 623-4458
Physician Pavilion 955955 Bethesda Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-0804
Genesis Heart and Vascular Group-coshocton420 Downtowner Plz, Coshocton, OH 43812 Directions (740) 623-4481
Genesis Vein Center930 Bethesda Dr Unit 1, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4385
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447230859
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
