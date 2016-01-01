Dr. Farooque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Farooque, MD
Dr. Ahmed Farooque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Trustpoint Hospital.
Mid South Psychiatric Associates1830 HERITAGE PARK PLZ, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 895-8104
Trustpoint Hospital LLC1009 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-1111
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Trustpoint Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ahmed Farooque, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Farooque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooque has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooque.
