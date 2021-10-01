Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahmy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Accord Medical Associates Llp161 Madison Ave Rm 9SW, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 213-1123Tuesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pm
Dr Anthony M Maggiano1001 ANDERSON AVE, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 224-5252Monday9:15am - 5:30pmWednesday9:15am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Locals (any local)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fahmi is a REAL FIND in the medical world today! His training of multiple specialties, personable manner, and compassion are notable assets. He takes his time to know you as a person as well as a patient. He explains and answers all questions of any kind. I feel that I am in the BEST OF HANDS. under his care and feel fortunate to have found him!
About Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Easton Hospital
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- New York University School of Medicine
