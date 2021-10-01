Overview

Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Fahmy works at Accord Medical Associates LLC in New York, NY with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.