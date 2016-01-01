Dr. Ahmed Elsahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Elsahy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Elsahy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
IU University Hospital550 University Blvd Rm 2007, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-2891Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pmSunday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Elsahy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407805690
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana University
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- University of Ain Shams / Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsahy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsahy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsahy speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsahy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsahy.
