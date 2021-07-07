Overview

Dr. Ahmed Elkoulily, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Elkoulily works at EXPRESS MEDICAL CARE in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY, Amityville, NY and Brentwood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.