Dr. Elfiky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed Elfiky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Elfiky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Elfiky works at
Locations
Medihealth Medical PC200 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-9400
West Babylon Office393 Sunrise Hwy Ste 7, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 422-7200
- 3 7 Munro Blvd, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 791-6421
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Elfiky, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568551075
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elfiky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elfiky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elfiky works at
Dr. Elfiky has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elfiky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elfiky speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfiky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfiky.
