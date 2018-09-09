Dr. El-Gengaihy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed El-Gengaihy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed El-Gengaihy, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo West Campus and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. El-Gengaihy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sen. T Jou MD PC5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B3, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 795-7256Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Gengaihy?
Dr. El-G saved my father’s life after a major stroke this past July. My dad is still making great progress, and Dr. El-G set proper expectations in the ICU, and was very encouraging. My Dad’s Uncle (also a Doctor) was very happy with the care that Dr. El-G provided. We will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Ahmed El-Gengaihy, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598960429
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Gengaihy accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Gengaihy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Gengaihy works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Gengaihy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Gengaihy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Gengaihy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Gengaihy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.