Dr. Ahmed El-Gengaihy, MD

Vascular Neurology
25 years of experience
Dr. Ahmed El-Gengaihy, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo West Campus and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. El-Gengaihy works at Sonoran Sleep Center in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sen. T Jou MD PC
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B3, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 795-7256
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2018
    Dr. El-G saved my father’s life after a major stroke this past July. My dad is still making great progress, and Dr. El-G set proper expectations in the ICU, and was very encouraging. My Dad’s Uncle (also a Doctor) was very happy with the care that Dr. El-G provided. We will be forever grateful.
    Jennifer Harrison in Glendale, AZ — Sep 09, 2018
    About Dr. Ahmed El-Gengaihy, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598960429
    Education & Certifications

    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. El-Gengaihy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Gengaihy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Gengaihy works at Sonoran Sleep Center in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. El-Gengaihy’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Gengaihy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Gengaihy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Gengaihy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Gengaihy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

