Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH

Cardiovascular Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. El-Eshmawi works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guggenheim Pavilion
    1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2021
    Dr. El-Eshmawi performed lifesaving open heart surgery on my mother, who is 75 years old, and was fantastic. The procedure involved replacing a prosthetic heart valve, repairing a second valve and implanting a lead less pace maker, all due to the complications of endocarditis. The surgery went smoothly with no complications and she recovered very quickly. Prior to surgery he explained everything very well and with reassuring confidence. He also called me immediately after the surgery, even before my mother even left the operating suite, to let me know the operation was a success. Dr. El-Eshmawi is super professional as well very kind and compassionate. Prior to the operation he displayed a great desire to perform the procedure not only to save her life but to also give my mother another 10 or 20 years of quality living. He explained that she was very healthy, other than the heart condition, and was very eager to get her back to full health again. We can not thank him enough!!!
    J. Abicic — Sep 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH
    About Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH

    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and German
    • Male
    • 1164723672
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Alexandria University Hospitals
    • Alexandria U|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Eshmawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Eshmawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Eshmawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Eshmawi works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. El-Eshmawi’s profile.

    Dr. El-Eshmawi has seen patients for Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Eshmawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Eshmawi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Eshmawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Eshmawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Eshmawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

