Overview

Dr. Ahmed El-Dokla, MB BCH is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANSOURAH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. El-Dokla works at Upstate Health Care Center Muscular Dystrophy Clinic in Syracuse, NY with other offices in East Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.