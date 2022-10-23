Dr. Ahmed El-Dokla, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Dokla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed El-Dokla, MB BCH
Overview
Dr. Ahmed El-Dokla, MB BCH is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANSOURAH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. El-Dokla works at
Locations
1
Upstate Health Care Center Muscular Dystrophy Clinic90 Presidential Plz Fl 4, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-4243
2
Carebest Internal Medicine251 Salina Meadows Pkwy Ste 100, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 464-4243
3
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (612) 840-0522Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
4
Neuromuscular Clinic At Upstate Bone & Joint6620 Fly Rd Ste 302, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 464-1849
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Physician! His goal was to keep my husband out of a wheelchair due to a rare neurological condition and he did just that. We never felt rushed; he answered all of our questions; he listened and even has a sense of humor. Would definitely recommend his expertise in neurology especially with rare diseases.
About Dr. Ahmed El-Dokla, MB BCH
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376706424
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANSOURAH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Dokla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Dokla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Dokla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Dokla works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Dokla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Dokla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Dokla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Dokla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.