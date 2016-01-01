Dr. Ahmed El-Bershawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Bershawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed El-Bershawi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed El-Bershawi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Cairo University Medical Center|Cairo University School of Medicine|University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. El-Bershawi works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4857Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El-Bershawi?
About Dr. Ahmed El-Bershawi, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1619946654
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center|KUMC|University NM
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Medical College Of Wisconsin|Texas Tech - Medical Center
- Cairo University Medical Center|Cairo University School of Medicine|University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Bershawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Bershawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Bershawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Bershawi works at
Dr. El-Bershawi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Bershawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Bershawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Bershawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Bershawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.