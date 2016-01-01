See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Ahmed El-Bershawi, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahmed El-Bershawi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Cairo University Medical Center|Cairo University School of Medicine|University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. El-Bershawi works at Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4857
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ahmed El-Bershawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619946654
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kansas University Medical Center|KUMC|University NM
    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin|Texas Tech - Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Cairo University Medical Center|Cairo University School of Medicine|University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed El-Bershawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Bershawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Bershawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Bershawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Bershawi works at Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. El-Bershawi’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Bershawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Bershawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Bershawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Bershawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

