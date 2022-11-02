See All Podiatrists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Ahmed Buksh, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmed Buksh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Buksh works at Edmond Foot & Ankle Clinic in Edmond, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norman Foot and Ankle Clinic PC
    2553 S Kelly Ave Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 285-7408
    Ahmed B Buksh Dpm
    1006 24th Ave NW Ste 110, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 321-6984

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ahmed Buksh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457308736
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
