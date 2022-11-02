Dr. Ahmed Buksh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buksh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Buksh, DPM
Dr. Ahmed Buksh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Norman Foot and Ankle Clinic PC2553 S Kelly Ave Ste 100, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 285-7408
Ahmed B Buksh Dpm1006 24th Ave NW Ste 110, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 321-6984
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good. Dr. Buksh was super and knew exactly what to do with my foot problem.
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Buksh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buksh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buksh has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buksh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Buksh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buksh.
