Dr. Ahmed Bazzi, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Ahmed Bazzi, DO
Dr. Ahmed Bazzi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan - Orthopaedic Surgery3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-5227TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bazzi is the most amazing doctor! He made my 9 year old daughter feel so special, he took the time and listened to her. He made us feel comfortable and he made her laugh. If you're working with kids this is the attitude you have to have.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- Johns Hopkins University Childrens Center
- Botsford General Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazzi works at
Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazzi speaks Arabic and French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.