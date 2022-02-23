Dr. Ahmed Attia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Attia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Attia, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NYCOM-St Barnabas and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Attia works at
Locations
ESA South Jersey Bariatrics, PA1103 W Sherman Ave Bldg 2 Ste C, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 362-5259
ESA South Jersey Bariatrics, PA2950 College Dr Ste 1B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 362-5259
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr attia has been my surgeon since 2009 it’s 2022 ..I will never have another surgeon put hands on him if it isn’t dr attia …I trust him with my life ..he is very committed, polite, Proffessional and very experienced 20 something years under his belt ..he is hands down the best
About Dr. Ahmed Attia, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Pinnaclehealth At Community General Osteopathic Hospital
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- St John's Episcopal
- NYCOM-St Barnabas
- General Surgery
Dr. Attia works at
