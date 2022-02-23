Overview

Dr. Ahmed Attia, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NYCOM-St Barnabas and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Attia works at ESA South Jersey Bariatrics, PA in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.