Dr. Ahmed Asif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Asif, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asif?
I have been seeing Dr. Asif since i was 21 and he has been one of the most understanding doctors. He has ssen me at tip top shape and he has seen me at my worst and has been helpful every step of the way.
About Dr. Ahmed Asif, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1427144476
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Mount Carmel West
- Jersey City Medical Center
- University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Medical Oncology
