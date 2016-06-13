Overview

Dr. Ahmed Asif, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Asif works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.