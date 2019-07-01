Overview

Dr. Ahmed Arif, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Arif works at Flushing Road Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Flint, MI with other offices in Ortonville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.