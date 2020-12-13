Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amayem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Ahmed Amayem, MD1145 W I 240 Service Rd Bldg I, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-1783
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USI Affinity
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My visit is always a pleasant one! Been seeing him for years now and wouldn’t dare go anywhere else! Not sure who the lady is that works with him but she is a jewel. Both of them are caring and are very concerned about you! Thank you and the staff for taking such good care of me!!
About Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1992718381
Education & Certifications
- Okla University Health Science Center
- Mt Sinai MC
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
