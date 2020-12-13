Overview

Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Amayem works at AA Spine Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.