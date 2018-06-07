See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Al-Malt works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Lake Mary
    755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD
About Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1063423408
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine - (MetroHealth Medical Center)
Residency
  • Metro Genl Hospital Case West Res University
Internship
  • Metro Genl Hospital
Medical Education
  • Alexandria University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Malt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Al-Malt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Al-Malt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Al-Malt works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Al-Malt’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Malt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Malt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Malt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Malt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

