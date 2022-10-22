Dr. Ahmed Al-Hazzouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hazzouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Al-Hazzouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmed Al-Hazzouri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Altamonte Springs601 E Altamonte Dr Ste 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-2305
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tavares4100 WATERMAN WAY, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-1117
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clermont1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 394-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Had a course of iv treatments for anemia several years ago and don’t remember details. The treatment was successful in raising my blood cell count. No one on one interaction with Dr Al-Hazzouri was needed.
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1841482270
- Cleveland Clinic|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
