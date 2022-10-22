Overview

Dr. Ahmed Al-Hazzouri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Al-Hazzouri works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL and Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.