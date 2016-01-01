See All Gastroenterologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Ahmed Akhter, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Ahmed Akhter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Dr. Akhter works at ST LUKES MEDICAL CENTER in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
    2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 (414) 385-2907
  2. 2
    Discovery Research International
    2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 414, Milwaukee, WI 53215 (414) 649-3750
  3. 3
    Aurora Surgery Centers LLC
    9000 W Sura Ln, Greenfield, WI 53228 (414) 246-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ahmed Akhter, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194082578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akhter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Akhter has seen patients for Gastritis, and more.

    Dr. Akhter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhter, there are benefits to both methods.

