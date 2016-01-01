Dr. Akhter accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed Akhter, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Akhter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-2907
Discovery Research International2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 414, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3750
Aurora Surgery Centers LLC9000 W Sura Ln, Greenfield, WI 53228 Directions (414) 246-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Akhter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhter has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.