Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, MD
Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Mo|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Dr. Ahmed works at
The Heart Center290 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3456Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
- University Mo|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Kasr El-Einy Medical School - Cairo University|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic.
744 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.